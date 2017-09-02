Six people rescued from fishing boat that caught fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Six people rescued from fishing boat that caught fire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Six people were rescued by a good Samaritan crew from a fishing boat that caught fire and later sunk, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.

At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the crew of the Reel Viking, a 40-foot sport- fishing boat, reported to Coast Guard Sector San Diego that their vessel was on fire about 10 miles west of Point Loma and requested assistance, according to a USCG press release.

The Coast Guard transmitted an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a rescue boat to assist the Reel Viking.

A San Diego Lifeguard fire boat crew was also launched.

Another sport-fishing vessel, the Passport, responded and rescued all six people aboard the Reed Viking, the Coast Guard said. The San Diego Lifeguard boat arrived soon after and attempted to extinguish the fire, but the boat was reported to have sunk and was unrecoverable.

All of those rescued were taken via the Coast Guard rescue boat to Dana Landing around 10:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The Reel Viking was reported to have sunk and was unrecoverable.

