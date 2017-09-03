Sabrina Fein is a Meteorologist for KUSI. It has always been a dream of broadcasting the weather on TV since she was in elementary school. She realized how important a TV meteorologist is to a community’s safety after she lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992. A University of Miami grad, Sabrina majored in meteorology and minored in physics and math, while still attending most Hurricane football games!

Her career started in Tornado Alley, where she worked in Springfield, MO and Lubbock, TX. She moved to the Sunshine State for jobs in West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and Orlando before coming to San Diego. She earned an AMS seal in 2008.

California is familiar territory for Sabrina. Many family members are originally from Southern California and still live in the area. In her spare time, she enjoys trying new restaurants and coffee shops (her hubby even calls her the reservation queen), pretending to be an interior designer with her friends' houses, and going on walks with her two dogs. Sabrina lives in Carlsbad with her husband and two daughters.

Sabrina has been a team leader for events with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, after being introduced to the charity through her sorority, Delta Phi Epsilon. She has also volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.