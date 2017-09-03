15 dead from Hepatitis A outbreak among San Diego homeless

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Hepatitis A outbreak among San Diego homeless has taken 15 lives in the last ten months.More>>
A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border scorched about 50 acres in two hours as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.More>>
A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley and Burbank area is called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.More>>
The California Highway Patrol made 18 DUI arrests in San Diego County in the first 12 hours of the Labor Day weekend, and one fatality was reported, authorities said Saturday.More>>
The body of a woman was found Saturday afternoon in Poway after a car accident that occurred several days ago.More>>
Six people were rescued by a good Samaritan crew from a fishing boat that caught fire and later sunk, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.More>>
Four Coronado-based helicopters were sent to Texas Friday to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery effortsMore>>
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.More>>
