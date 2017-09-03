Poway woman found dead days after car crash

POWAY (KUSI) — The body of a woman was found Saturday afternoon in Poway after a car accident that occurred several days ago.

At approx 4:30 pm, a person driving on Poway Rd near Mina Del Oro Rd. saw a vehicle off of the road near a pond. When Sheriff's Deputies went down the embankment they found a female had been ejected and was lying near the water’s edge, behind the car.

The accident and the body have been there for several days.

Poway Road was closed temporarily for the investigation.