Carol Harward

Carol was shocked when she was diagnosed with diabetes. She used this as a wakeup call to take control of her health. She knew this transition would be difficult since she also deals with asthma and dysthymia but she is accepting the challenge head on! Carol was inspired by her friend, Luanne, who was in the Lucky 13 last year. Carol is quiet and reserved but her leadership shines brightly by her consistency and hard work.
