A group of 13 individuals form throughout San Diego's North County who were selected to participate in the Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Half Marathon on January 14, 2018. This special group, all of whom have or are currently overcoming health challenges, are training with fitness experts at the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad to prepare for the 13.1-mile race.

Get to know our amazing Lucky 13 and follow their journey to yet another finish line.