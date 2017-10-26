Salute to Service



San Diego Restaurants Nov 10-12, 2017

For more than 150 years, San Diego has grown with, partnered with, and welcomed our military members and their families. Generations of service members have entered service in San Diego, been based here, and mustered out here. We are proud to call them our brothers, sisters, friends and neighbors and to celebrate their dedication, sacrifice and service.

In conjunction with the San Diego Chapter of the California Restaurant Association, area restaurants are banding together to honor our military traditions and do our part to provide service to the brave men and women who have and are serving our great country every day. For more info visit https://www.restaurantssalutetoservice.com/