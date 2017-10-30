National City Mile of Cars South Bay Game of the Week: Eastlake Titans 27, Olympian Eagles 20

The Week 11 South Bay Game of the Week features the Eastlake Titans (7-2) hosting the Olympian Eagles (5-4). In the end the Titans improve their record to 8-2.

Eastlake has made a dramatic turnaround compared to last year under Head Coach Dean Tropp. In 2016 the Titans finished with a 2-9 record...a far cry from the success the team has enjoyed this year.

At the end of the first quarter the Titans get on the board when Daniel Amon throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalyn Jackson.

Minutes later Olympian's Nico Mendoza launches a perfectly thrown pass to Isaiah Williams to tie it at 7.

At the end of the second quarter Adrian Hernandez muscles his way into the end zone to make it 13-10 Titans.

At the start of the half Eastlake Quarterback she Daniel Amon hooks

up with receiver Jaylyn Jackson for the second time to make it 20-10 Titans.

Minutes later Olympian's Isaiah Williams runs it in to narrow Eastlake's lead.

With seconds to go in the third quarter Olympian's Eric Duarte boots a 35-yard field goal to tie it at 20..

Then...with two minutes to go in the game...fourth and one...Eastlake's Parker Merrifield runs it in to give the Titans a 27-20 victory.

PREVIEW

The Week 11 South Bay Game of the Week features the Eastlake Titans (7-2) hosting the Olympian Eagles (5-4).

The Eagles offense is lead by quarterback Nico Mendoza who has thrown 13 touchdown passes. One of his favorite targets is Isaiah Williams who has been averaging 76 receiving yards per game.

On defense Rock Gonzalez has been *rock solid with a team leading 11 quarterback sacks and 62 solo tackles.

Eastlake has made a dramatic turnaround compared to last year under Head Coach Dean Tropp. In 2016 the Titans finished with a 2-9 record...a far cry from the success the team has enjoyed this year.

Eastlake quarterback Daniel Amon has thrown for 12 touchdown passes.

On defense Josh McCurty has been impressive with 79 solo tackles and 6 sacks.

The Eagles' linemen will definitely be posed with a challenge in blocking Titan behemoth lineman William Dunkle. At six-six, 340 pounds, Dunkle has attracted ten D-1 offers!

Be sure to catch all of the South Bay Game of the Week action this Friday at 10:30!