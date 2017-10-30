National City Mile of Cars South Bay Game of the Week Preview: Olympian Eagles vs Eastlake Titans

The Week 11 South Bay Game of the Week features the Eastlake Titans (7-2) hosting the Olympian Eagles (5-4).

The Eagles offense is lead by quarterback Nico Mendoza who has thrown 13 touchdown passes. One of his favorite targets is Isaiah Williams who has been averaging 76 receiving yards per game.

On defense Rock Gonzalez has been *rock solid with a team leading 11 quarterback sacks and 62 solo tackles.

Eastlake has made a dramatic turnaround compared to last year under Head Coach Dean Tropp. In 2016 the Titans finished with a 2-9 record...a far cry from the success the team has enjoyed this year.

Eastlake quarterback Daniel Amon has thrown for 12 touchdown passes.

On defense Josh McCurty has been impressive with 79 solo tackles and 6 sacks.

The Eagles' linemen will definitely be posed with a challenge in blocking Titan behemoth lineman William Dunkle. At six-six, 340 pounds, Dunkle has attracted ten D-1 offers!

Be sure to catch all of the South Bay Game of the Week action this Friday at 10:30!