Game of the Week Preview: La Costa Canyon Mavericks vs. Torrey Pines Falcons

Rivalry Week is always significant. The clichés such as, “throw the records out the window” or “we have had this game circled on our calendar” apply. When Torrey Pines hosts La Costa Canyon in the annual Beach Bowl the records do matter, and they have both had this game circled on the calendar. After all, there is not only a golden surfboard on the line but playoff seeding as well.

Both teams come into the game with 6-3 records overall and are 3-2 in Avocado League play. Neither has a chance to win the league but the Beach Bowl title would be just as sweet if not more so. The surging Torrey Pines Falcons came a two-point conversion away from upsetting #1 ranked Mission Hills last week. Their modernized version of the Wing-T offense goes through Junior RB Mac Bingham who has rushed for 978 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior QB Jason Heine keys the option attack. He has 371 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns and has completed 54% of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

La Costa Canyon has beaten two ranked teams this season; Carlsbad and El Camino. If Mission Hills is the litmus test, then the Mavericks are a viable opponent. They played the Grizzlies tight into halftime before struggling offensively. Since 2010 LCC has won 5 of the 7 Beach Bowl matchups. From 2013 to 2015 they gave up a total of 3 points combined. However, the Falcons made a loud statement last year with a 41-9 blowout win.

Since Sean Sovacool took over as head coach at LCC in 2010 the Mavs are 5-2 in the Beach Bowl. This will be Ron Gladnick’s fourth Beach Bowl as head coach at Torrey Pines. Last season was his first win in the rivalry and he is 1-2 overall.

