Nelson Photo Pigskin Idol Game Preview: Grossmont Foothillers vs. West Hills Wolf Pack

The Week 11 Nelson Photo Pigskin Idol Game of the Week features the West Hills Wolf Pack (6-3, 2-2) hosting the Grossmont Foothillers (6-3, 3-1).

Grossmont’s head coach Tom Karlo stated, “West Hills played a good defensive game against El Cap last week.” The Wolf Pack was victorious against El Capitan after their defense held the Vaqueros twice in West Hills territory. Noah Quigley recorded his first interception in the end zone for the Wolf Pack. In addition, Ryan Jewell was in on some of the action and recorded two more interceptions making his season total of five.

Though the West Hills defense had a huge night, Coach Karlo doesn’t take their offense lightly as he expressed the Wolf Pack run the ball a lot and have an effective quarterback who also likes to show off his wheels. But with some turnovers last week against El Cap, West Hills will need their offense to come together again the Foothillers defense.

West Hills head coach Casey Ash also praised the Foothillers as being very aggressive and talented. Some of the talented include Senior WR Josh Moala (389 yards 6 TD), Junior WR Thomas Magnum (476 yards 5 total TD), Senior DL Julian Sanderlin (13 sacks), DB Andrew Lira (57 total tackles 5 INT). With talented players such as those on both sides of the ball, the West Hills offense will need to come together after last week’s performance and deliver on defense once again.

Head over to West Hills to watch the Wolf Pack take on the Foothillers. During the game, keep up with all the action from other games throughout San Diego by following our Social Media accounts, @KUSIPPR and @RedJacketArmy. And of course, you can see highlights from north to south at 10:30pm on the Prep Pigskin Report.