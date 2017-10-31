Overturned SUV closes Santee freeway connector ramp - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Overturned SUV closes Santee freeway connector ramp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A crash on the connector ramp between northbound state Route 67 and westbound SR-52 in Santee left passengers trapped in an overturned SUV Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The transition ramp was shut down as crews worked to free trapped passengers. 

CHP reported that two passengers were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. It was not clear if there were other individuals involved in the crash.

The right wall of the transition ramp was corroded due to the accident and a crew was sent to inspect the damage.

The ramp was still blocked off at 11 a.m. There was no word on when lanes would reopen. 

