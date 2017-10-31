Preview: Montgomery Aztecs vs San Ysidro Cougars

Time flies when you’re having fun, having fun playing football! Week 11 is here, the final game of the season takes us to San Ysidro High School where the San Ysidro Cougars host the Montgomery Aztecs. The Cougars will play their final home conference game of the season and the Aztecs will play their final away conference game of the season.

San Ysidro is coming to their home turf with a tough loss over their shoulders to Southwest SD. Last week’s result sets them at a 3-6 overall record and 1-1 in league play. Montgomery comes into the game with momentum and confidence as they look to add another win to their 6-3 season record and 3-0-league record for the year.

To finish the season strong the Cougars senior squad will have to step it up! The power pack Alejandro Bonneau, Junior Bueno, Jazz Gill and Jeremiah Martinez will have to leave it all on the field to make their senior year season count. Martinez is a powerhouse when it comes to putting points on the scoreboard; he averages 3 touchdowns per game. His speed and scoring abilities will be necessary to keep the San Ysidro in the game.

Montgomery will not be pushed over so easily; the team goes into the game with four consecutive wins and looks to keep the shutout in conference play. The one, the only Hunter Joseph will be the Aztec to look out for! He climbed the Aztec pyramid to stand tall and proud last week. He scored 4 touchdowns, had 13 carries and completed 194 rushing yards. His opponent must prepare for the damage he can make on the field!

Montgomery Aztecs vs. San Ysidro Cougars is set for 7 p.m. at San Ysidro High School.