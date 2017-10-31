Preview: Hilltop Lancers vs. Mar Vista Mariners

Week 11 of the Prep Pigskin Reports takes us to the South Bay where the (5-4) Mar Vista Mariners will play host to the Metro league leaders the (5-4) Hilltop Lancers. The Lancers will look to remain perfect in league play and clinch the metro league top spot with a win on Friday night.

Mar Vista will be led by dual-threat quarterback Jacob Beck who has accumulated for nearly 1500 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. The Mariners also has 5 other players who have rushed for over a hundred yards on the season. Hilltops defense will be eager for the challenge, as they have won four out of their last 5 games.

The Lancers will look to answer the Mariners offense with their own as they are headlined by running back Jeremiah Rivera who leads his team with 1200 yards on the ground. The Mar Vista defense will hope to shut down Rivera as they look to avoid a three-game losing streak to close out the year.

Tune into the Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI at 10:30 pm. for highlights from this game and much more in San Diego County. Be sure to follow our social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter, @redjacketarmy and @kusippr