Preview: Mission Bay Buccaneers vs. Scripps Ranch Falcons

Week 11 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Scripps Ranch High School, where the Falcons will take on the Mission Bay Buccaneers in their final home game of the regular season. Both teams will battle to finish out the season strong, as the Falcons and Buccaneers have each struggled to put points on the board in recent games. Expect to see grit from the Buccaneers, who will strive to get one win before their season draws to a close, this Friday marking that final opportunity.

The Falcons, led by head coach Marlon Gardinera, claim a 1-8 overall record and a 0-3 record in the Eastern League. They have faced tough league opponents including Lincoln and Christian, who boast strong talent on both sides of the ball and consistency game in and game out. The Falcons have a large roster of about 50, but the players are still working to find a rhythm with each other. Senior quarterback Daniel Cox has thrown 1,030 yards for six touchdowns this season, and he will look to improve those numbers this Friday. Wide receiver Keith Davis has 612 receiving yards, so Cox will look to find Davis deep. The Falcons must also rely heavily on their defense to bring its A-game, as they look to get the W at home.

The Buccaneers, led by first-year head coach Kenny Nears, are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak, including a 0-3 league record. Mission Bay began the season with 34 players, but have lost 10 players to injuries while another five players have quit. The difficult games have taken a toll both physically and most certainly mentally, as the Buccaneers have lost the past four games by a combined score of 202-33. This Friday, it will be up to the offense to capitalize on scoring opportunities, while the defense must make stops in the red zone and prevent the opponent from scoring so many touchdowns. In this final week, the Buccaneers are looking to finish their season in confidence with a win on Friday night. From there, the Buccaneers will look to start fresh next season with a clean slate and a new game plan.

Kickoff is set for 6:30pm. Make sure to tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday at 10:30pm on KUSI for recaps and highlights of this game and more throughout the county