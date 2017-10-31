Preview: San Diego Cavers vs. Coronado Islanders

Alright football fans, the final week of regular season play is already here. Homecomings have come and gone, new fields have been christened, seniors have been celebrated, blowout games have been a trend and upsets continue to shock the county. Now it’s time for teams to give it all they got in the last chance to improve their record standings for CIF play.

One of the featured games this week will be the undefeated underdogs San Diego Cavers (9-0), (3-0) traveling over the Coronado Bridge to play against fellow Central League competitors, Coronado Islanders (3-6),(0-3) for one last regular season game.

Coronado has won the last two games against San Diego in 2016 and 2015, winning 43-6 and 34-22.

The Cavers have shocked San Diego county this season is an understatement. Cavers, are looking to have their best season since 1994. With powerhouse players such as senior wide receiver Thomas Marcus (who committed to University of Arizona on KUSI’s PrePR), junior quarterback Quinn O’Connor, and junior running back Raiden Hunter. Marcus has scored 12 touchdowns so far this season, with 15 catches. O’Connor has 16 passing touchdown, and 1003 total passing yards. Hunter has rushed 1014 yards, has 103 carries, and 14 touchdowns.

Coronado has had a rocky year. Last year they were (9-3), lead the Central in scoring as well as giving up the least amount of points on the defensive side. This year its vice-versa. They are ranked last in both categories and last in the Central League for overall record. Junior and senior quarterbacks Bryce Alexander and Lance Lorentz have a total of 10 touchdowns, but have a total of 13 interceptions. Islanders has a whole have only scored 15 touchdowns, compared to individual players at other schools who have the same amount by themselves. Every team goes through a rough patch, and 2017 just happens to be Coronado’s.

Before kickoff, Coronado will be celebrating Senior night for its football team, cheer, dance, and band.

Kickoff is at 6:30pm at Coronado.

Will the Cavers remain undefeated and finish with a perfect regular season or will the Islanders fight back and take the win?

Tune in Friday night at 10:30pm on KUSI for America’s number one high school football show, Prep Pigskin Report, to catch game highlights from San Diego vs. Coronado as well as 35 other jam packed games from across the county. Make sure to give our social media accounts a like or follow at @kusippr and @redjacketarmy on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Youtube!