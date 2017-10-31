Preview: Classical Academy Caimans vs. Orange Glen Patriots

Somehow it is already the final week of the regular season and we have a full slate of the Prep Pigskin Report.

In Escondido, California, there will be a Coastal League matchup between the Classical Academy Caimans and the Orange Glen Patriots.

The Patriots will be honoring their senior players as it will be the final home game of their careers at Orange Glen. It is also Pop Warner Night, so there should be an impressive turnout of future Patriots attending the game.

The visiting Caimans have an overall record of 3-5, and are 0-2 in their league. Last week, they took a loss to the very dominant Bishop’s Knights who lead the Coastal League standings with a league record of 4-0 and an overall record of 8-0.

For Orange Glen, it may not have been the season for which they had hoped. Their current league record is 0-3 with an overall record of 1-8. However, I am quite sure that a win over Classical Academy this Friday would end their season on a peak.

