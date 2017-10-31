Preview: Santa Fe Christian Eagles vs. Tri-City Christian Eagles

Do you feel as if you blinked and then somehow and someway we are approaching the final game of the regular season? Well, I do!

In Week 11, the Prep Pigskin Report will be featuring a matchup between the Santa Fe Christian Eagles and the Tri-City Christian Eagles.

Both schools obviously share Eagles as their mascot, but each school also holds an overall record of 5-4. This is a non-conference matchup as Santa Fe Christian is a part of the Coastal League and Tri-City Christian is a part of the Pacific League.

The visiting Eagles from Santa Fe Christian finished up their final league game last week as they took down the La Jolla Country Day Torreys 45-21. They finished with a 3-1 record in the Coastal League.

For the home Eagles of Tri-City Christian, they also finished 3-1 in their respected Pacific League. Last week was their final league game when they faced the Francis Parker Lancers and defeated them 41-23.

This matchup should be one to watch due to the fact that the teams have identical mascots and records.

Luckily, the highlights from this game and 34 others from across San Diego County will be shown on the Prep Pigskin Report. Please be sure to check out our social media accounts to get full access to all things relating to the Prep Pigskin Report.