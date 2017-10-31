Preview: Valhalla Norsemen vs. Helix Highlanders

As we begin to get closer to the start of the post season, this week the Valhalla Norsemen travel to the Helix Scotties den in hopes of revealing themselves of a near winless season. Especially being at home, the Scotties are not going to put up with anything with their mirroring, near lossless season.

The Norsemen have dealt with a fairly difficult schedule this season, with according results of (1-8). However, not the worst, they have been doing considerably better than some of the other teams within the state. With an average of 12 points per game, the question will be if whether or not they will be able to score at all against Helix.

The Scotties on the other hand, have been doing exceptionally well this season with an (8-1) record, their only loss being against Paraclete. Other than their one loss, Helix has only allowed a total of 24 points in their eight wins. “The chosen one” Isaac Taylor-Stuart, may not even be seeing any playing time this Friday due to the risk of getting hurt for CIF.

