Preview: Valley Center Jaguars vs Monte Vista Monarchs

In this Friday’s matchup the (8-1) Valley Center Jaguars have an away game against the (5-4) Monte Vista Monarchs. But with the Jaguars being away from home, and the Monarchs having a fairly strong team this season, anything can happen.

The Jaguars without a doubt have had an impressive season with only one loss under their belts, and that loss only being by one point against El Cap. Regardless, their defense has only allowed an average of 11 points per game, which is quite impressive. On the other hand, their offense is capable of scoring 32 points a game.

The Monarchs are just above .500 with a (5-4) record showing their ability to compete as well as not give up after the 4th quarter (game against the AZ Casteel Colts). Overall, the Monarchs have the ability to beat a team of such high caliber like Valley Center, but they need to be on their “A” game during all four quarters.

