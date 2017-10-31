Preview: St. Augustine Saints vs Cathedral Catholic Dons

The St. Augustine Saints and the Cathedral Catholic Dons will battle it out this Friday at Cathedral in their 55th game, igniting a rivalry that dates back to 1996!

The teams have been 2-2 against each other for the past four seasons. Last season, the Dons were victorious in a 35-0 win over the Saints.

The Saints are coming off a Western League win last week against the Mira Mesa Marauders, defeating them 42-26. Senior Deandre Daniels had four rushing touchdowns and a kick-off return for a touchdown. The Saints improved to 6-3 and 3-0 in League Play. The Saints travel to Cathedral Catholic to finish off their season with a rivalry game, will this impressive win carry into this week’s game?

The Dons come off a low-scoring game and a loss last week against the Point Loma Pointers, 10-7. This game marked the end of the Dons two-game winning streak with a close loss. Cathedral Catholic is overall 4-5 and 1-2 in League Play.

For all the highlights of this exciting upcoming rivalry game, be sure to tune into the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday night at 10:30 and follow our updates on Twitter @RedJacketArmy!