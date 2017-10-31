Preview: Sweetwater Red Devils vs. Chula Vista Spartans

Its rivalry week in high school football and we are in for a treat this week! The biggest sports rivalry in the South Bay has the Sweetwater Red Devils (2-7) traveling to face the Chula Vista Spartans (5-4).

It’s called the Legacy of Pride. The longest continued sports rivalry to take place in San Diego, first started in 1947. Sweetwater leads the all time series.

Sweetwater and Chula Vista are both 1-1 in league play, which makes this game even more important for their league standings. They both trail Hilltop, which is 2-0 in league play thus far and will travel to play win-less in league Mar Vista.

Chula Vista is coming off a defensive battle in which they won 14-3. The Spartan offense will look to rebound this week and find ways to move the football into the end zone. Starting Quarterback, Darrion Hamilton’s leg injury will appear to end his season. Junior Quarterback, Moses Contreras has one week of starting Quarterback duties behind him, and can only improve as he takes more reps with the Spartan offense.

Sweetwater has a key offensive player that will look to help his team take home the trophy this week. Running back Marty Sesma has 1190 yards on the season and is averaging 132 yards per game this season. Sesma is fifth in the county for rushing leaders. Look for Sesma to have a big week in a very important game.

Highlights from this game, as well as others from throughout the county, will be on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 pm this Friday. Follow along on our social media platforms for up to the minute scores and pictures @RedJacketArmy @KUSIPPR.