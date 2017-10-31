Preview: El Camino Wildcats vs. Oceanside Pirates

The Prep Pigskin Report welcomes you into the 11th week of San Diego high school football. With the end of season quickly approaching and playoff’s right around the corner, we’re finally getting an idea of what teams we’ll be seeing in playoffs. This week we’ll see the “Battle of Oceanside” as the El Camino Wildcats (5-4) take on the Oceanside Pirates (3-6). The Pirates will host the Wildcats on their home turf this Friday at 7pm.

This year, the Oceanside Pirates have had a rough season and have struggled to clench much-needed wins. With players such as Donovan Laie and Jonathan Segi on their roster, the Oceanside Pirates are more then capable of crushing their weekly competitors. This week’s matchup against El Camino gives the Pirates a fair and fighting chance to take back victory. With El Camino pulling in a last second win last week against Carlsbad- literally with 22.5 seconds left in the game the Wildcats, like the Pirates have also had a rough season. The team has faced some of North County’s elite teams such as Mission Hills and San Marcos.

We look forward to seeing how these evenly matched teams will compete against one another. But only under the Friday night-lights will we know who comes out on top. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30pm to catch highlights, final scores and so much more. You can also follow LIVE game day updates and mentions on our Twitter/Instagram @RedJacketArmy.