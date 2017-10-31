Preview: Santana Sultans vs Mount Miguel Matadors

The Week 11 matchup between the Mount Miguel Matadors and the Santana Sultans is a battle for third place in the Grossmont Valley League. The contest is huge for playoff implications. Both Santana and Mount Miguel are on the cusp of Division III playoff spots.

Last year’s matchup between the schools was an exciting high scoring affair. The Matadors snuck past Santana 47-41.

Senior leadership has been a huge part of both program’s 2017 season.

For Mount Miguel’s offense, Mugabe Miller has led the Matador offense with 1,211 passing yards and 8 touchdowns. Miller has also found the end zone on the ground four times.

Shemar Greene has rushed for 760 yards and 6 touchdowns. Greene also has caught the ball 20 times for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This is a matchup that Greene has been excited for since last season where he rushed for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns against Santana in 2016.

As for the Matador defense, look out for senior standout Santino Pacheco who has a team-leading 66 tackles on the season.

For Santana, senior quarterback Josh Oedewaldt has also been looking forward to this matchup since this time last year. In 2016, Oedewaldt torched the Matadors with 349 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

In 2017, Oedewaldt has thrown for over 1400 yards and has tossed 13 touchdowns. He owes some of his success to senior Davon Chestnut. Chestnut has 551 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

On defense, senior Landon Wood has dominated with 80 solo tackles on the season, yes 80. He has a total of 96 tackles and a couple of sacks to add.

It is one of the most exciting matchups of Week 11 especially because of what it can mean for the playoffs.

