Preview: Castle Park Trojans vs. Southwest (SD) Raiders

The Southwest Raiders (3-6, 1-1) look to improve their home record (2-2) to above .500 for the first time in a decade as the Castle Park Trojans (0-9, 0-3) are still searching for their first win of the season in Week 11.

Head Coach Paco Silva has improved the programs record each year since he started in 2015. They are on the verge of having their best regular-season record since 2010. You could attribute the success to the change of culture Paco has brought with him, but the Raider coach will tell you the kids make it all possible. It’s come full circle for Silva and a few seniors as they began their journey together. Seniors Lenny Hoard (fullback/linebacker), Joshua Sanchez (running back/defensive back) and David Espinosa (quarterback/strong safety) have been key parts to the Raiders recent success with Silva.

The Raiders run game has been the bright spot in games won this season. The two-headed monster of Hoar and Sanchez have exploded in their three victories with Sanchez combining for 444 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Hoar rushed for 430 yards and eight touchdowns. They’re both on track to be selected for first-team all league in back-to-back seasons with Sanchez averaging 100 rushing yards per game and Hoar 111 rushing yards per game. Last week in their league win over San Ysidro, Hoar had 18 rushing attempts for 168 yards and five touchdowns and Sanchez rushed the ball 14 times for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Castle Park’s head coach Bernard Ansolabehere is in a similar position Silva was in back in 2015, and in speaking with first-year head coach, he speaks with the same passion and conviction when talking about his program and players. “I have an incredibly tough group of young men who have earned all that they have gotten and who deserve more than they have gotten; but we don't feel sorry for ourselves, we continue to work, battle, and stay bought in to the process,” proclaimed Ansolabehere. “These young men are laying a foundation for success in their futures and in the future of this football program, I could not be prouder to coach a group of young men.”

No matter the records of both of these schools, it’s safe to say they are in good hands with the people in place to lead the way. You can find out who will chalk up a win in the standings only on KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report, Friday at 10:30 pm.