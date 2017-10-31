Lincoln Hornets 32, Morse Tigers 20

This Friday night I had the pleasure of reporting the Diamond District Rivalry or otherwise known as the Unity Bowl where the visiting Lincoln Hornets and the Morse High School Tigers. It was the Tigers defense that came out hot forcing a fumble that was recovered by Adam Talioa. This eventually led to the Morse touchdown scored from a 14 yard run by Martell Irby. The Hornet offense took no time shaking off their first turnover and scored from a forty-four yard run from Da’jon Thomas to settle the score at 6-6. Then, late in the first quarter Charles Hicks busts through and not only blocks the Tigers punt, he scoops and scores. The Hornets converted their two point try to make the score 14-6 after the first quarter. Just after the start of the second quarter, Morse quarterback Anthony Gonzalez connects with A.J Vilasayne from 13 yards out and add the two point conversion as well to tie the game at fourteen all. Both teams traded scores to make it a 20-20 tie at halftime. After half it was all Lincoln where the Hornets added two more touchdowns in the air from Asante Hartzog. Hartzog connected with Jailen Bailey from 12 yards and the last score of the night to Jamahd Monroe from twenty-nine yards. The final score, Lincoln Hornets 32 and the Morse Tigers 20.

Preview: This Friday night I have the pleasure of reporting on the Diamond District Rivalry when the visiting Lincoln High School Hornets head to Morse High School to take on the Tigers.

The Hornets come into Friday night with a perfect 3-0 in conference and currently are 7-2 this season. The Tigers, on the other hand, come into Friday 1-2 in league play and a 4-5 record overall. The Tigers’ defense will have their hands full with the Hornets offense, thanks to the quarterback and running back combination of Asante Hartzog and Kenyon Sims.

The Hornet offense lead by Asante Hartzog averages around 230 passing yards and over one hundred yards rushing by Kenyon Sims. The Hornet’s defense, lead by Charles Hicks who averages around fourteen tackles a night, should not be overlooked as well. Will the Hornets continue to roll in conference and finish the year a perfect 4-0 and 8-2 heading into the playoffs or will the Tigers pull off an upset and get both their season record and their conference record to .500%?

