Patrick Henry Patriots 49, Hoover Cardinals 6

This Friday nights’s matchup up takes us out to Hoover High School where the Cardinals host the Patrick Henry Patriots in a home conference matchup at 6:30 p.m.. Both teams are coming into Friday night’s game trying to end their losing streaks.

The Patriots have dropped their last three matchups, but look to turn it around this week with quarterback Ethan Gomez leading his offense with over 180 yards a night. The running game will be on the shoulders of Melvin Harris who looks to continue his good season, averaging over seventy-five yards a game. The Patriot defense is lead by Ethan Stowers who brings in around 8 tackles and, in the backfield, Hussein Ragab leads the defense with a couple sacks a night. The Patriots are looking to end their regular season with a conference win to get their record to 2-2 in conference.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have struggled all season and find themselves in a seven gaming losing streak. Can the Cardinals pull out a victory to end their season or will the Patriots prove too much and end their conference record at 2-2?

