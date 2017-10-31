Otay Ranch Mustangs 47, Mater Dei Crusaders 9

Week 11 on the Prep Pigskin Report brings us to November. Where the air is a little colder and the fields a little slicker. My travels take me to Chula Vista where the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders will play host to the Otay Ranch Mustangs. The Mustangs, winners of their last four games, come into Mater Dei with a perfect record in the Metro-Mesa league and an overall record of (6-3). They boast the leagues best rushing offense. Gus Espiritu leads the team with 815 yards, but Sammy Paranada and Alfredo Garcia have combined for 791 yards. Quarterback Puka Stewart keeps defenses honest with a pass attack that has amassed just under 1200 yards and 13 TDs this year.

Mater Dei comes home after two weeks on the road. Having lost their last two matches, they hope that being at home is just what they need to get back on the winning side. Three of their four victories this year have come at home. With the defense having their hands full this week, the Crusaders offense is going to have to find a way to score some points. Quarterback Cameron Smith and running back Christian Paquian need to keep moving those chains and sustain drives to keep the ball out of Otay Ranch's hands. A good offense can also be a good defense. You can see highlights of this game this Friday night on the Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI.