Carlsbad Lancers 42, Vista Panthers 14

As the regular season comes to a close we has two teams moving in opposite directions tonight as the Carlsbad Lancers steam rolled the Vista Panthers 42-14. Carlsbad moves to (5-5) with hopes of a payoff berth meanwhile the Panthers finish their season at (3-7). The Lancers defense started off fast with a 37 yard pick six by Noah Vella to give Carlsbad an early 7-0 lead. Vista would take advantage of Carlsbad’s penalties and would cap off a nice drive with a 5 yard run but David Flores to tie the game at 7. The Lancers offense would rebound with a drive of they’re own finished off with a 1 yard touchdown run with Luke Armstrong going up and over the pile for the score 14-7.

Second quarter picks up with the Panthers trying for a field goal but is blocked and Noah Vella again returns the block 65 yards for the Lancers touchdown to pad the Carlsbad lead to 21-7. After a Lancers fumble Vista would add a score before half with a screen pass that went 28 yards to chip at the lead to 21-14. Then before half Carlsbad’s dynamic duo of Bloomquist and Fontenot would connect from 31 yards off to snag a quick score before half 28-14.

The thirds quarter would start the same the second half finished with that same connection of Troy Bloomquist finding his favorite target Joe Fontenot this time from 38 yards out to extend the lead to 35-14. The Lancers finished off a stellar senior night with a dominating win with hopes of a playoff berth. The Panthers will end of the season with a relatively young squad looking to improve with the 2018. Will the Carlsbad Lancers continue their season with a playoff berth or end up going home? Be sure to tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report next Friday night for all playoff highlights at 1030 only on KUSI.

PREVIEW:As we come to the end of the regular season week 11 takes the red jackets to Carlsbad high school as the Lancers host the Vista Panthers in a non-league match up.

Carlsbad comes in to this game at (4-5) and will look to finish off the season on a high note after coming off three straight loses. The connection between Troy Bloomquist and Joe Fontenot has been tremendous this season as the two have teamed up for 603 yards and 5 touchdowns. Bloomquist has quietly out together a nice season with 18 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. The Lancers defense will need to step up, they’ve allowed at least 30 or more points in each of their 5 loses which is never a good sign.

The Panthers at (3-6) haven’t had the best of season either losing 3 of their last 5 games. What Vista has on its side is being road warriors winning 2 games on the road this year. These two teams meat last year with the Lancers winning 17-7. Will Carlsbad make it two in a row or will the panthers get revenge, which team will end the season on a high note? Be sure to tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday night at 1030 pm only on KUSI.