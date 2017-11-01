Corvette Diner Alarm Clock Pep Rally Game Preview: Del Norte Nighthawks vs. Ramona Bulldogs

The Del Norte Nighthawks (1-8) head out to the home of the Ramona Bulldogs (9-0) on Friday night for the last game of the regular season. Del Norte has to prepare for a very strong Ramona team, a team so strong that this may be the first time Ramona has gone undefeated in the regular season. They have also been consistently rated in the top 5 the past few weeks in the PPR Top 10 poll as well as MaxPreps.

Del Norte, under head coach Patrick Coleman, have had a rough season and are 0-5 in league play. Their only win was against Fallbrook at the beginning of September. They are looking to try and pick up one last win before the 2017 season comes to a close when they head out to Ramona Friday night.

Ramona on the other hand, under head coach Damon Baldwin, the Bulldogs are undefeated and are very well on their way to making school history with a win on Friday night. This Ramona team has endless opportunities and on top of their winning record it is always fun to go out and watch them play because there is just so much talent.

This will be quite the game Friday night and may very well be worth the drive out to Ramona to witness a potentially momentous occasion. But, if you cannot make it out to this last regular season game, you can follow us on @redjacketarmy on twitter and Instagram for live updates during the game or tune in at 10:30 on the PPR.