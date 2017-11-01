Preview: El Capitan Vaqueros vs Steele Canyon Cougars

It is now week 11 and most schools are entering their final week of the regular season which means the playoffs are approaching, but before they begin, this week the Red Jackets will be watching the El Capitan Vaqueros play against the Steele Canyon Cougars.

So far the Cougars haven’t done too bad. Last week, they shut-out Valhalla with a final score of 45-0. So far Steele Canyon’s offense has been lead by senior quarterback Thomas Fishburne however, Fishburne also jumps on the defensive side to play safety. The Cougars are currently 5-4.

El Capitan has had a pretty fair season with some bumps here and there. Last week, the Vaqueros unfortunately lost a nail-biter against West Hills with a final score of 10-3. However, they have had their moments. The week prior to the West Hills game, El Capitan beat Valhalla with a final score of 51-14. Also senior quarterback Antonio Olivieri has achieved 605 passing yards. The Vaqueros are 3-6 so far.

Steele Canyon is currently ranked 6th in Division 2, while El Capitan is ranked 13th in Division 2. The game will be held this Friday November 3rd at 7:00 at Steele Canyon High School. Also the highlights will be shown Friday night at 10:30 and follow @redjacketarmy on Twitter for scoring updates.