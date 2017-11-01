Preview: El Cajon Valley Braves vs Granite Hills Eagles

High school football is racing towards the final few games of the regular season. An exciting game awaits the county, as the El Cajon Valley Braves (2-7) will go up against the Granite Hills Eagles (7-2), who sit at the top of the Grossmont Valley league.

El Cajon Valley certainly has not had the season they wanted too, but they can still end their season in style with a win against their rivals. However, that is easier said than done and the Braves are coming into this game with a four game losing streak. El Cajon Valley have scored 39 points in those four games, and have allowed 198 points to score. While Ronald Hollum has two touchdowns in this slide, but if the Braves want to beat their rivals, the defense has to step up and make some plays while the offense must strike with precision and tenacity.

Granite Hills, meanwhile, has had a fine season while sitting pretty at the top of the standings in the Grossmont Valley. They are in prime position to make the playoffs and are currently on a hot streak, winning their past five games and playing in front of their home crowd where they have yet to disappoint, winning all four of the games they have played there. The running has been particularly unstoppable, as sophomore Keyvon Martin has collected 464 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the four games he has played and senior quarterback Jacob Siegfried has been the definition of a dual threat quarterback, collecting 743 yards through the air and 911 yards on the ground. With 14 rushing touchdowns and seven passing touchdowns, Siegfried will lead his offense in the game, but they still can’t overlook the Braves and a potential upset in this game.

