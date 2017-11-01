Madison Warhawks 48, Mira Mesa Marauders 14

The Mira Mesa Marauders (5-4) will look to stop a 3 game losing streak as they host and close out the regular season against the Madison Warhawks (7-2). Despite the 3 game losing skid, this has been a turnaround season for the Marauders, who finished last years campaign with just one win the whole season.

Mira Mesa ran into a buzz saw last week as the much Improved St. Augustine Saints beat Mira Mesa 42-26. Saints RB Deandre Daniels scored 5 TD’S all by himself in that game. Look for Madison to try and follow that blueprint for this weeks game. Warhawks RB Kenan Christon,had his own great game last week against Lincoln, rushing for 246 yards and 3 TD’s.

Madison has no shot at the Western League Title this season, but still would like to improve its standing heading into the playoffs with a win. Mira Mesa will do it’s best to get a win of their own at home. If you can’t make it out to the game Friday night, be sure to tune into the Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI for highlights of this game and many more games from around the County.