Small School Game of the Week Preview: Kearny Komets vs. Crawford Colts

The Small School Game of the Week in Week 11 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Crawford where the Colts will take on the Kearny Komets for a Central League match up.
The Kearny Komets are coming off a tough loss to La Jolla 44-18 last Friday night. Their only other loss of the season was in Week 8 against San Diego 34-7. The Komets have outscored teams such as Francis Parker, El Cajon Valley, Southwest SD, San Ysidro, Coronado and Clairemont.
Head coach Will Gray is in his 3rd year at Kearny and knows he can count on junior Kenyon Williams at quarterback to get the job done. Williams has a total of 1,674 passing yards with Hayden Lundy and Devon Jones as his main targets. Brenton Bell is a huge force with the running game, "Brenton Bell has been our stand out player so far this season, he has made plays on both sides of the ball" said Gray. Anthony Brilhante is another player to keep an eye on, "Brilhante is the one player we can turn to any time we need a momentum change on either side of the ball", said Gray. But according to Coach Gray, "The biggest surprise this season has been sophomore middle linebacker Josh Riollano. He has played well above our expectations".
Crawford enters into their third home game at their new stadium. The first home game on their new turf resulted in a win over Coronado 34-7 and then a loss against San Diego 28-0 the following week. The Colts have won against Hoover, Southwest SD, El Cajon Valley and Mountain Empire. The Colts stand at 6-3, 1-2.
Head coach Michael Wright is in his 6th year with Crawford. Shawn Balala leads the Colts at quarterback with a total of 972 passing yards. Ali Musa is his go to target and Niko Perry expected to explode on the ground.
The last time these two met was last year and the Komets took home the win 19-7. Kearny has dominated the Colts 7 out of 9 times dating back to 2004.
Don't miss this Small School Game of the Week at Crawford. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI's 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30p.m.