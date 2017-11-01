Small School Game of the Week Preview: Kearny Komets vs. Crawford Colts

The Small School Game of the Week in Week 11 of the Prep Pigskin Report takes us to Crawford where the Colts will take on the Kearny Komets for a Central League match up.



The Kearny Komets are coming off a tough loss to La Jolla 44-18 last Friday night. Their only other loss of the season was in Week 8 against San Diego 34-7. The Komets have outscored teams such as Francis Parker, El Cajon Valley, Southwest SD, San Ysidro, Coronado and Clairemont.Head coach Will Gray is in his 3rd year at Kearny and knows he can count on junior Kenyon Williams at quarterback to get the job done. Williams has a total of 1,674 passing yards with Hayden Lundy and Devon Jones as his main targets. Brenton Bell is a huge force with the running game, "Brenton Bell has been our stand out player so far this season, he has made plays on both sides of the ball" said Gray. Anthony Brilhante is another player to keep an eye on, "Brilhante is the one player we can turn to any time we need a momentum change on either side of the ball", said Gray. But according to Coach Gray, "The biggest surprise this season has been sophomore middle linebacker Josh Riollano. He has played well above our expectations".