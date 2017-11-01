Preview: Serra Conquistadors vs. Clairemont Chieftians

The Serra Conquistadors and the Clairemont Chieftains will close out the season when they meet this Friday night in a showdown between division 4 teams.

This match-up has playoff implications for both sides as each team will look to improve their playoff seeding.

Serra, 4-5, is coming off a dominating 42-6 victory over Hoover. It was a big win for Head Coach Dru Smith and the Conquistadors against a division 4 opponent.

The Chieftains, lead by Head Coach Manny Diaz, are also coming off a win over a division 4 school. They defeated Coronado last week 36-7 to improve to 5-4.

Serra will rely on their rushing attack to finish the season at 500. It will come against a tough Clairemont defense that allows just under 17 points per game and, in their 5 wins, have recorded two shutouts and held opponents under 13 points.

Serra is averaging 27 points per game.

On offense, the Chieftains are averaging 19 points per game. The Conquistadors are allowing just under 30 points per game.

The strengths and weaknesses of each team will go head-to-head.

Who will impose their strength Friday night? The Serra offense or the Clairemont defense?

Which unit will step up to put their team in a better playoff position? The Serra defense or the Clairemont offense?

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.