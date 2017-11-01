Jersey Mike's City Game of the Week Preview: University City Centurions vs. La Jolla Vikings

The La Jolla Vikings will take on the University City Centurions at home in in their final regular scheduled game of the season. This will be a battle between the top two teams in the City League. The Centurions are 1st in the City League and 2nd in the Division 4 section. The Vikings who trail them in 2nd place are 5th in the Division 3 section. Who will take home the title of the Clash of the City in their final conference game of the season?

Although La Jolla is 5-4, they have momentum coming into Friday’s game. The Vikings have won their last four games including upsetting Kearny who is now 7-2 the previous week. Impacting that game was Trevor Scully who finished with five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) and over 250 passing yards. Overall, Scully has 1950 passing yards, 23 TD passes and averaging 216 yards per game. The Vikings average 30.1 p/g and allowing 24.7 p/g, however in the last four games they average 43.3 p/g and allowing 17 p/g. With the heightened offense and improved defensive force, the Vikings are tougher than what their record says about them.

Like the Vikings, the 8-1 Centurions is also looking to keep their victory streak alive as they have won their last four games. Leading the Centurions is QB Gunnar Gray who has a total of 2332 total passing yards, 27 TDs and 259 yards per game. Receiving much of those passes is WR Casey Granfors and running the ball RBs E’lonie Rico and Marcel Patterson. University City averages 43.9 p/g and have only allowing 15.3 p/g. In terms of consistency, the Centurions have the Vikings beat. However comparing the last four games, the two teams are statistically not far apart.

The battle of the City will be at 6:30 at the University City stadium.

