Preview: Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns vs Fallbrook Warriors

While others who didn't make the cut look to end the season on a high note. The hosting 1-8 Fallbrook Warriors are most likely the latter, while the 4-5 Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns hope to sneak into the playoffs and possibly make some noise.

Quarterback Christian Cruz and running back Jalen Webb have both been solid leaders for the Fallbrook Warriors; a big night from either one gives this team a chance at victory. The Fallbrook defense has struggled the last two games after looking strong in back to back matchups. If they can regain that form then they could give the Longhorns some trouble.

Rancho Buena Vista come into this game on a four game losing streak, so a victory makes all the difference in what kind of momentum this Longhorn team will have in a potential playoff scenario. Expect running back Dorian Richardson to have a big night as long as the ball is handed his way throughout the night. Be sure to tune into KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report this Friday to find out which teams could end the regular season with a win!