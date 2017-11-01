Preview: Bishop's Knights vs. La Jolla Country Day Torreys

Friday's matchup between the Bishop’s Knights and the La Jolla Country Day Torreys will give both teams the chance to make a statement on the final game of their schedule. This game will give the Knights the unique opportunity to remain undefeated on the season. A win on Friday would secure a ninth consecutive win and wrap up a perfect season for the Knights. For the Torreys Friday’s game will give them the opportunity to end the season with a signature win, and deny the Knights their shot at perfection.

For the Torreys to pull off the upset they must find a way limit an offense that is known for scoring. The Knights know how to put points on the board, and if they get ahead of their opponent it is almost impossible to catch up. This season, the Knights have two performances in which over seventy points were scored, and have also managed to put up more than fifty points in over half of their games this year. Bishop’s squad has recently looked unbeatable but they have been slowed down before. In two of their first three games the Knights were involved in two hard fought contests, where they held under thirty points and only won the game with a single digit lead. If the Torreys stay active on defense they can make scoring tough for the Knights and possibly put themselves in position to come away with the victory.

The Knights however, have been on a roll that seems almost impossible to stop. Slowing down Bishop’s potent offense has proved to be a difficult task this season, and it is obvious that the Knights are playing a brand of football that is overwhelming their opponents. Bishop’s squad hasn’t had to rely much on defense because of how brilliant they have been on offense. If the Knights come out Friday night and play the way they have all season long, they will be very hard to stop and it will be even harder to imagine them losing this game.

Kick-off takes place 6:30 P.M. Friday at La Jolla Country Day High School.