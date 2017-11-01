Preview: San Pasqual Golden Eagles vs. Escondido Cougars

It's the most anticipated week of the season – Rivalry Week. The Prep Pigskin Report will be covering 36 games this week, including a North County rivalry that has been going on for decades. The San Pasqual Golden Eagles (5-4, 2-1) will be making their way to Escondido High School Friday night, hoping to repeat history and defeat the Cougars (4-5, 1-2) for a third year in a row.

Last year, San Pasqual shut out Escondido 48-0, but it might not be that easy for them this time. The Cougars are led by freshman quarterback Robbie Ramos Jr. and senior running back Kevin Rodriguez, two standout players that have a strong presence on offense. If the Golden Eagles want to repeat history, they’ll need to shut down both of these stars.

San Pasqual is coming off a big win against Rancho Buena Vista High School, beating them in a lopsided 48-6 victory. The Golden Eagles are in second place in the Valley League, just below Valley Center who is (4-0) in conference play. Escondido played the Jaguars last week, losing 43-14.

There is no injury report for either team, and both are expected to be playing with full, active rosters.

