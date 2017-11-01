Preview: Westview Wolverines vs. Mt. Carmel Sundevils

For some players, it will be their last high school football game ever while for others it will be the end of another football chapter. But for, all it will be an opportunity to conclude the regular season with heads held high. Add two rival teams to the equation and you’re looking for a fun matchup at Mt. Carmel High. The 3-6 Sundevils will host the 5-4 Westview Wolverines in this week’s Palomar League matchup.

The visiting Wolverines are entering the week in third place in league and just one game behind Rancho Bernardo. Last week they defeated the Vista Panthers led by senior quarterback Beau Nelson. Amongst his weapons is senior wideout Connor Simpson. Highlighting their plays was a 71-yard touchdown pass in the last game.

The Sundevils are playing their last game of the season. The team has struggled offensively, scoring only 17.33 points per game. They're allowing a season average 27 points per game. Currently, they are tied with Poway High for fourth place in league.

Amongst their standout players is senior running back Spencer Jackson, who will likely carry a big load Friday along with senior quarterback Sean Casey.

The regular season finale starts at seven p.m. And of course, you can catch the highlights of this game and more with Poppa Pig at 10:30 at night on the PPR.