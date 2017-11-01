Preview: Francis Parker Lancers vs. Maranatha Christian Eagles

This week 10 Pacific League matchup takes us to Maranatha Christian High school where the Eagles will host the Francis Parker Lancers. The Eagles (6-2) will be defending not just home field, but their perfect record in league that stands at 3-0. Lancers (2-7), are second to last in the league standings just ahead of Escondido Charter.

Francis Parker is a clear underdog in this game. They’re riding a three-game winning streak and have just one road win on the entire season. One bright spot in their lineup is junior running back Ryan Sanbor. He’s racked up 585 running yards and has seen majority of the workload in the backfield with 585 carries.

On defense, he’d proven to be just as productive. He has the second most tackles with 43 and another 47 assist tackles to go with it.

As good as Sanbor has shown to be, Friday will show how much of an impact his efforts will have on Marantha Christians strong offense.

The Lancers are a dangerous threat with plenty of capable players. Quarterback Nick Glenn has had plenty of success this season, accruing 1336 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and a .576 completion percentage. Complimenting numbers are receivers James Shannon and Logan Godwin, who have accumulated 501 and 434 yards respectively.

The matchup between the teams begins at 7:00 p.m. To see your recap of game’s highlight make sure to tune in Friday night to the Prep Pigskin Report as Papa Pig and the rest of the PPR gang recap the best of Friday night football. Only on KUSI.