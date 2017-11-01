Report: Two fatal U.S. Navy destroyer collisions caused by lack of adherence to watch procedures

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
13 people have been selected to receive professional training for Tri-City Medical Center's half marathon next year.
KUSI's Allie Wagner was LIVE with more.
It's the Super Bowl of horse racing and it will begin this weekend at Del Mar.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE at the Breeders' Cup, which features the best of the best all in one place.
It was a night of honor and remembrance in Escondido Wednesday night.
Día De Los Muertos was a sacred tradition that began in pre-Colombian times and the California Center for the Arts has been keeping the tradition alive for more than two decades.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE at the festivities.
Imperial Beach officials say they're back to square one. Fed up, again, over the latest sewage spill from Tijuana, they're asking the U.S. State Department to investigate.
KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was LIVE with the details.More>>
Reaction around San Diego is mixed over the new gas tax.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriguez was LIVE with the story.
Marine Corps officials Wednesday announced more than two dozen more cases of E. coli infection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton amid a week-old outbreak of diarrheal illnesses at the military installations.More>>
The San Diego City Council on Monday will honor area residents who assisted victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 concert-goers dead and hundreds of others wounded.More>>
A 100-year-old woman died of influenza-related causes nearly two weeks ago, becoming the second fatality of "flu season.''More>>
The husband of a pregnant woman killed when her car struck a tree after being rear-ended by an alleged drunk driver in Ramona testified Tuesday that he saw the accident in his rear-view mirror.More>>
A motorist who intentionally ran down an Oceanside motorcycle officer conducting a routine traffic stop, then bragged about it to an undercover officer and a confidential informant after his arrest, was convicted Tuesday of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.More>>
