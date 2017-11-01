Preview: Foothills Christian Knights vs. Calvin Christian Crusaders

Rivalry week is finally here, but this week’s match-up has a lot more on the line than some friendly competition – it will decide who wins the Ocean (8-man) League and will be also be a game of redemption. The Foothills Christian Knights (7-2, 1-0) will be making their way up North this Friday to take on the undefeated Calvin Christian Crusaders (9-0, 1-0).

Last year, the Crusaders took home the league title, but were upset in the CIF Division VI Championships by the Knights, losing 44-38. Calvin Christian Head Coach Randy Kreglow and his team are hoping to get redemption this Friday, striving to finish the season out undefeated.

However, it’s not going to be an easy feat for the Crusaders. The Knights are also having an unprecedented season, currently sitting on a seven game winning streak. Head Coach Joe Mackey is only in his second season with Foothills Christian, but has turned the program around exponentially. In Coach Mackey’s first season, he was able to lead Foothills Christian to a CIF title game and take home the gold. In retrospect, back in 2014 the Knights finished the season without a win.

Friday’s game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. to decide who will take home the Ocean League title.

There have been no injuries reported for either team, and both are expected to be playing with full, active rosters.

Highlights of this game and 35 others from around San Diego County can be seen on the Emmy-Award winning high school football show "Prep Pigskin Report." Kick off is at 10:30 every Friday night during the fall on KUSI-TV Channel 9/51. Live streaming of the show will also be available on KUSI.com.