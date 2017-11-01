El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week Preview: Point Loma vs. Christian

Western League meets Eastern League, as the #10 Point Loma Pointers (6-3, 3-1) travel to El Cajon Valley to take on the Christian Patriots (7-2, 3-1) in the regular season finale of the El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week.

While both sides have finished their respective league slates, this contest has plenty of playoff seeding implications. Point Loma ranks ninth in the Division I standings, just behind St. Augustine and ahead of Grossmont. In their current slot, they would be the top seed in the Division I bracket; if they manage to move up to eighth or higher, they would earn a spot in the Open Division.

Kyle Grady pulls the strings on offense for the Pointers, who overcame an 0-2 start with a 6-1 streak. They've scored over 34 points a game during that stretch, capped off by wins over Madison and Cathedral the past two weeks.

The Patriots are coming off a 59-19 win over Scripps Ranch. Javier Jimenez turned 7 carries into 88 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Brad Jeremiah completed 14 of 15 passes for 350 yards and 3 scores of his own.

