Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week Preview: Mission Hills Grizzlies vs San Marcos Knights

Discovery Bowl 2017, has more implications than just neighborhood bragging rights, it will be for a share of the Avocado League title and Open Division playoff seeds, and it is your Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week. After nine games, Mission Hills (9-0, 5-0) sits at #1, while San Marcos (8-1, 4-1) is 3rd in the Open Division Rankings.



The Grizzlies as many play makers as any team in the county. It starts with Utah Bound Jack Tuttle. A starter since his freshman year, Tuttle is as polished a high school quarterback as you will find. His main target on offense is WR Chris Olave, who is complemented by Maurice Jones. In the backfield Navy Bound Sam Dixon and Damon Wigand complement each other very well.



Defensively the Grizzlies are stout and it starts up front with two underclass men tackles Junior Daniel Anderson and sophomore Shiloh Seau.



The Grizzlies will have their hands full trying to stop the Knights offense, Junior QB Miles Hastings averages 233 passing yards a game and has 21 TD tosses as well. His main target is UCLA Bound WR Kyle Phillips who has caught 7 of those touchdowns and is already over the 1,000 yard receiving mark for the season. While San Marcos is a pass 1st offense, San Diego State bound Josh Bornes is a load to take down when he runs the ball.

From 2005 to 2015 this game was hardly a rivalry as the Grizzlies won 11 straight all by double digit margins, but in 2016 the Knights got just their second win against the Grizzlies, the other coming in 2004 when Mission Hills first opened.



Highlights from this game and 35 others will be on the Prep Pigskin report Friday night at 10:30 PM only on KUSI-TV. You can also follow us on all of our social media platforms, KUSIPPR on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.