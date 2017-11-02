86 recruits of both MCRD and Camp Pendleton exposed to E. coli, cause under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A total of 86 recruits at both Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Camp Pendleton were experiencing symptoms of E. coli exposure with diarrheal illness this week.

Of the 86 recruits currently undergoing treatment, 19 are new cases among the more than 5500 recruits in training. Sixteen recruits are receiving treatment at an off-base medical facility while the remainder are being cared for aboard the base.

Related Link: 26 new cases of E. coli reported at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego

"The command is continuing to take precautionary measures and care for those who are affected," said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region.

Over 500 new Marines from Hotel Company will graduate from recruit training Friday.

As an additional precautionary measure new Marines who have previously exhibited symptoms of diarrheal illness will remain aboard the installation for continued observation.

The cause of the exposure is still under investigation.

Family members will be contacted if a recruit is hospitalized, his graduation date changes or if he is to remain aboard the installation for further observation.

"Every effort will be made to allow recruits to complete missed training with their original training unit in order to remain on track for their planned graduation date," Brig. Gen. Jurney said.

Additional updates will be provided to keep families informed until the outbreak subsides.