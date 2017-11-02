SDPD substation to be named after slain officer Archie Buggs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Saturday marks 39 years since Archie Buggs was shot and killed by a gang member during a routine traffic stop. A ceremony is scheduled for Saturday to rename the police station in the community he once patrolled after him.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the southeastern division substation on Skyline Drive making it the first division to be named after a person in the department's history.

Thirty-nine years ago, when Officer Buggs pulled Jesus Cecena over for speeding in a Skyline-area neighborhood, Cecena opened fire, hitting Buggs several times. Buggs lost his balance and fell to the pavement. Cecena then walked over to Buggs and shot him in the temple.

Buggs died on the street, his hand still on his service revolver.

"This cold-blooded execution of an on-duty police officer devastated the officer's family, his department and our community,'' said San Diego County Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan.

"This crime was callous and inexplicably senseless. It demonstrated a total disregard for human life and disdain for those in a position of authority,'' Stephan said.

Cecena was convicted of murder and sentenced in 1979 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Since Cecena was a teenager at the time of the murder, his sentence was reduced to seven years to life in 1982.

A change in the law in 2014 made Cecena eligible to receive Youthful Offender Consideration at his parole hearings.

He was granted parole in 2014, 2015 and 2017, but each time Gov. Jerry Brown reversed the grant after the district attorney's objection.

"To this day, Cecena has never accepted full responsibility for executing Officer Buggs and glosses over the full horror of his actions,'' said Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs.