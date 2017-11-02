Authorities search for two escaped inmates from Kearny Mesa halfway house

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two inmates serving the ends of their prison sentences at a Kearny Mesa halfway house walked away from the facility Thursday and went on the lam, authorities reported.

Staffers at the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program center in the 3000 block of Armstrong Street in San Diego discovered Karen Flores, 26, and Gisselle Rivas, 20, missing shortly before noon, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

Authorities determined that Flores and Rivas had managed to remove their required ankle-worn electronic tracking devices, CDCR spokeswoman Krissi Khokhobashvili said.

Corrections officials have notified local law enforcement agencies about the escapes and requested their assistance in tracking down the two inmates, each described as a 5-feet-1-inch Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Flores was sentenced in Los Angeles County in August 2016 to serve two years and eight months for second-degree robbery and grand theft. She had been at the transitional facility since May and was scheduled to be released next September.

Rivas was sentenced in January 2017, also in the Los Angeles area, to serve four years for first-degree burglary and vehicle theft. She had been at the halfway house near Kearny Mesa Recreation Center since June, slated to be released next April.

The transitional-reentry program allows eligible inmates to serve the conclusions of their sentences in a community-based setting in lieu of state prison and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with substance-abuse recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either escapee was asked to call (916) 464-4169 or local law enforcement.