SeaWorld protestors banned from theme park by Superior Court - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SeaWorld protestors banned from theme park by Superior Court

Posted: Updated:
Orcas at SeaWorld San Diego Orcas at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)  Three animal rights advocates were ordered by a Superior Court judge Thursday to stay away from SeaWorld San Diego and its Chula Vista waterpark for three years.

Judge Timothy Taylor signed off on an agreement reached by the theme park and attorneys for the trio, who protested at the park on July 24.

Lisa Lange, senior vice president of communications of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Ricky Chavez Rodriguez and Lyanne Fernandez were part of a July 24 protest at SeaWorld's "Orca Encounter'' that was led by actor James Cromwell.

SeaWorld officials contended that the three displayed violent and aggressive behavior toward its security staff and refused to leave the park.

The judge also prohibited them from harassing, threatening or committing violence against 10 named SeaWorld employees or setting foot in the Aquatica waterpark in Chula Vista.

"PETA will continue to hold peaceful protests against SeaWorld as the company feels the impact of falling attendance and public pressure to stop confining sensitive marine mammals to tiny tanks, thereby denying them any semblance of a fulfilling life," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said. "We ask decent people to come together to protest such cruelty by all lawful means available.'"

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.