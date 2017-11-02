Motorist accused of driving drunk, killing pregnant woman on Mot - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorist accused of driving drunk, killing pregnant woman on Mother's Day, ordered to stand trial on murder charges

29-year-old Jessica Foderingham 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A motorist who allegedly drove drunk and got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then left the scene and summoned a Lyft driver to take him to a local bar, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder and other counts.

Andrew Milonis, 44, is charged in the May 14 deaths of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham and her unborn child.

Foderingham, who was driving to her grandmother's house in a separate car behind her husband, was eight months pregnant.

The victim's husband, a U.S. Marine, testified that he heard a loud bang behind him, saw an SUV swerve onto a sidewalk and witnessed his wife's 2016 Dodge Dart slam into a tree in the center median on San Vincente Road at about 6:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, later identified as Milonis, fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him.

According to testimony during a three-day preliminary hearing, Milonis was arrested for DUI six months before the fatal accident when he allegedly drove drunk and hit a neighbor's fence before going home.

The defendant faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Judge John Thompson ruled that enough evidence was presented in the preliminary hearing to order Milonis to stand trial.

A Superior Court arraignment was set for Nov. 21.

